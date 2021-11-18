Rapper Young Dolph Killed In Drive-By Shooting Aged 36
American rapper Young Dolph has died at the age of 36 after being shot in a drive-by shooting.
Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday, November 17, when the shooting took place.
Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, cited his employees as he explained Dolph walked into the store at about 1.00pm before a gunman drove up and shot through the window.
Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed the news of Dolph’s death to Fox 13 Memphis, with officers describing the shooting as ‘senseless’.
They added: ‘Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who were affected by this horrific act of violence.’
Dolph, who was the cousin of the late artist Juice Wrld, was a star of indie rap music and released his debut studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016.
The album peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart, and last year he followed up with the release of the album Rich Slave, which featured the single RNB with Megan Thee Stallion.
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland addressed the loss in a post on Twitter, writing:
The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
To honor all victims of violent crime, I ask for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible.
Strickland’s post came among dozens of tributes that poured in for Dolph, with Chance The Rapper describing the artist as someone who ‘always showed love’ while Megan Thee Stallion honoured him as a ‘true legend’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
CreditsFox 13 Memphis
Fox 13 Memphis