Record Labels Drop ‘Urban’ Term As Executives Call For Change For Black Artists
Music industry executives have urged record labels to stop using the term ‘urban music’ to describe releases from black artists.
Executives from the likes of Warner, Universal, Atlantic, Columbia, Sony and Ministry of Sound, as well as the Black Music Coalition and The Show Must Be Paused UK, came together earlier this week to write an open letter on the subject as part of efforts to combat racism in the industry.
Addressed to record label heads, the letter referenced the music industry blackout that took place on June 2 in honour of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, and made a number of requests.
The letter, shared by Music Business Worldwide, read in part:
The music industry has long profited from the rich and varied culture of black people for many generations but overall, we feel it has failed to acknowledge the structural and systematic racism affecting the very same black community and so effectively, enjoying the rhythm and ignoring the blues…
Your public statements of support throughout the recent times were impassioned and we appreciated them, but we now want to drive forward tangible changes, giving power to that show of support.
Requests made in the letter included the introduction of mandatory anti-racism and unconscious bias training for all non-black staff, career development opportunities for black staff, and the replacement of the term ‘urban music’ with ‘black music’.
The replacement has already been introduced at record labels Milk & Honey and Republic Records, which represents artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.
Republic Records announced last week it would be removing the term ‘urban’ from its verbiage in ‘describing departments, employee titles and music genres’, effective immediately.
According to Billboard, the term ‘urban’ derived from ‘urban contemporary’, a phrase coined by the black New York radio DJ Frankie Crocker in the mid-1970s.
The term didn’t carry negative connotations at the time, but it is thought to have evolved to symbolise the music industry’s history of lumping black artists together in one generalised category, in turn marginalising those behind the music.
In its announcement, Republic Records added:
We encourage the rest of the music industry to follow suit as it is important to shape the future of what we want it to look like, and not adhere to the outdated structures of the past.
Similarly, a statement from label Milk & Honey read:
We will no longer be using the term, as we believe it’s an important step forward, and an outdated word, which has no place in 2020 onwards.
Other demands from music industry execs included budgeting for support of black organisations and projects and establishing a task force that reviews the company’s diversity and equality goals.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
