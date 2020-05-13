Rihanna Is Now The Richest Female Musician In The World PA Images/dualipa/Instagram

Rihanna has overtaken Elton John and Mick Jagger to claim her position among the top five richest musicians, making her the wealthiest female artist in the world.

Advert

The Bajan star has been a staple of pop for years now, and considering she’s only recently turned 32 she’s managed to rise through the ranks and achieve her wealth in a very short space of time.

Rihanna released her first album, Music of the Sun, in 2005 and went on to achieve 14 number one hits in the following years. She hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016, but has continued earning through her other brands.

The singer launched the Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand in September 2017 and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty the following year.

Advert

With the help of her music and fashion brands, Rihanna now has an estimated fortune of £468 million. Her wealth makes her the richest female musician in the world, above Madonna, who has £462 million, Celine Dion with £365 million and Beyoncé with £325 million.

Rihanna now lives in London, and as a result made her debut on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List of the wealthiest musicians in Britain. She came in third place behind Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, who are in joint first position with £800 million each.

Robert Watts, who compiles The Sunday Times’ annual list, told the BBC Rihanna’s appearance caught the team by surprise, saying:

Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer. Now she’s well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK.

Joining Rihanna in the top 10 richest musicians in Britain are Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger, who were fourth and fifth respectively, as well as Olivia and Dhani Harrison and Keith Richards, who drew for sixth place with £270 million each.

Sir Ringo Starr and Michael Flatley came in eighth and ninth place respectively, and the final spot was shared between Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sting, each of whom have £200 million.

Ed Sheeran PA Images

Advert

Rihanna is one of the youngest among the top 40 highest earners, with only Sheeran and Adele – with £200 million and £150 million respectively – younger than her.

Sheeran, who is 29 years old, came in first place on the richest musicians under 30 list. He was followed by Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Sam Smith, respectively.

Rita Ora and Stormzy came in joint ninth place with £20 million, while George Ezra and Dua Lipa shared 10th place with £16 million.

Watts said Rihanna’s debut is indicative of a ‘seismic change’ in the make-up of the main Rich List, explaining:

The days when it was dominated by inherited wealth, the landed gentry and mass of largely white, middle-aged and elderly men, are changing. For example, we’ve seen a big rise in the number of Asian entrepreneurs and in the number of self-made people. Rihanna is, I think, a very good example of someone who’s come from a pretty tough upbringing in Barbados and who has a hunger and a determination to work, work work… which, I think, is one of her songs, isn’t it?

Though the artists who made the list can celebrate their wealth for now, Watts pointed out that cancelled gigs and tours may significantly impact their fortunes in the coming months.

Hopefully the ‘seismic changes’ in the list will keep on coming.