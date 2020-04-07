Rihanna Just Surpassed Musical Milestone Held By Jay-Z And The Beatles PA Images

Since releasing her last album over four years ago, Rihanna has been consistently making history.

From starting her own beauty, lingerie and skincare empire to accumulating the most US Vogue solo covers than any other black woman in history, as well as becoming the first woman to appear on the cover of British Vogue wearing a durag, RiRi has had no shortage of success.

The only thing Rihanna hasn’t been doing, it seems, is releasing new music, much to the dismay of her loyal fanbase. Not to worry though, because her new single with PARTYNEXTDOOR has already seen her reaching new musical milestones.

Rihanna PA Images

The song, Believe It, has Rihanna’s first feature in nearly four years and is featured on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album, PARTYMOBILE, with the singer saying just five words throughout.

That doesn’t seem to matter though, because the song has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 23, making it RiRi’s 51st Top 40 hit and seeing her overtake both The Beatles and Jay-Z.

This milestone makes her just the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 top 40 singles, with Drake currently holding the No. 1 spot with 100 top 40 hits. Lil Wayne sits in second place with 82, with Elvis Presley a close third with 81 hits.

Taylor Swift and Elton John round up the top five places, with Swift currently having 63 top 40 hits and the Don’t Go Breaking My Heart singer 57. Kanye West sits comfortably in sixth place with 56 hits and Nicki Minaj follows with 54.

Rihanna joins Eminem and the GLEE cast (yeah, I don’t know what that’s about either if I’m being completely honest with you) to have 51 top 40 hits, but I’m sure with the expected release of her new album she won’t be sitting still on the leader board for long.

Speaking about her new album last month, the singer told British Vogue that while she ‘can’t say when [she’s] going to drop’, she is ‘very aggressively working on music’.

So what can we expect from her new album? ‘There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,’ she explained.

Don’t worry though, that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be a reggae album as rumoured, with the singer stating: ‘Oh no, that is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.’

Basically, brilliant news for any RiRi fans and I’m sure she’ll keep beating those milestones.