Rihanna Says Fans Won't Be Disappointed With New Album Next Year PA Images

The painstaking wait may finally be over; Rihanna has dropped a huge hint that new music is coming in 2021.

In a recent interview, the Fenty Beauty owner revealed she has big plans for her career in the next year, saying she wants to take her music to a ‘different level’.

Fans have practically been begging the singer-turned-business woman for new music since her last album, Anti, dropped almost five years ago in 2016.

Rihanna PA Images

‘2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level,’ she said in an interview with Closer.

She told the publication that in some ways, the pandemic had spurred her creativity.

‘At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realise during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom,’ she said.

Earlier this year, she reassured fans her music will be ‘worth the wait’ and that she is always working on new music.

Rihanna President Donald Trump PA Images

‘When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens,’ she said.

The singer also told Closer that she will be spending Christmas in her native Barbados.

‘It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,’ she said.

The food from Barbados has also inspired her to create her own cookbook, full of her favorite Caribbean recipes.

Rihanna PA Images

‘[I] love food from my Barbadian roots and eat a lot of fresh fish,’ she said.

Earlier this year, the Savage x Fenty catwalk show premiered on Amazon Prime, drawing praise for its inclusivity and diversity.

‘Diversity is about so much more than colour. As women, we are different shapes, we are different sizes and inclusivity is so important we don’t want anybody feeling left out. Diversity is something that should be celebrated and I hope that is what we are doing,’ Rihanna said of the collection.

She said she believes feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey.

‘We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,’ she added.