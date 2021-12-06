Rihanna Teases ‘Completely Different’ New Music

Alamy

Rihanna’s ninth album is set to be ‘completely different’ to the Umbrella singer’s usual style.

Many have been waiting in a state of anxious anticipation for the 33-year-old’s next hit, however, to give her her dues, Rihanna has been busy becoming a ‘national hero’ for Barbados.

The star is known for her hit pop tunes, and incorporating other genres such as dubstep, dance music, and reggae. Her last release, titled Anti, came out in 2016 and won Favourite Soul/ R&B Album at the 2016 American Music Award’s.

However, the singer teased fans that they should expect something very different the ninth time around, warning ‘whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear’.

At her latest Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna told AP Entertainment that fans should ‘put [it] in [their] mind’ that they’re ‘not gonna expect what [they] hear’.

She said:

I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion, you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way.

The singer concluded that she was ‘having fun’ and that the album would be ‘completely different’.

Impatient fans flooded to the post, calling on the singer to put them out of their misery and release the album soon. One wrote: ‘Then DROP THE MOTHERF*CKING ALBUM RIRI, WE CAN’T WAIT.’

Another commented:

As long as I don’t have a physical copy in my hand, I won’t believe you.

A third said: ‘Do we believe her?’

The singer previously told Vogue she didn’t ‘want [her] albums to feel like themes’ and would only put new music out if she ‘feel[s] it’ and it’s ‘just good music’.

Fans are subsequently left desperately hoping that, a whole five years since her last album, the singer is feeling the time is now.