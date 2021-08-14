Rihanna’s Brand Sued Over Islamic Verse Used At Fashion Show
An anonymous musician is suing Rihanna’s Fenty brand for using the wrong version of their song, which led to the musician reportedly receiving death threats.
During the Savage X Fenty 2020 fashion show last year, a song titled Doom was played, sparking outrage from the Islamic community as the song featured a verse that contained a sample of Islamic proverbs being chanted.
In the wake of the fashion show playing the song, the artist claims they were bombarded with death threats. Prior to the song being played, the musician reportedly told Fenty not to use this version of the song, and they agreed that the version with the offensive verse would not be played.
The artist involved in the incident has said they have had to go into hiding and have suffered from depression and anxiety because of the threats they have faced, TMZ reports. As a result, the artist is seeking $10 million (£7.2m) in damages.
Rihanna offered an apology at the time, saying:
I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show.
I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!
Rihanna has yet to comment on the lawsuit that has been filed as a result of the incident.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, Lawsuit, no-article-matching, Now, rihanna