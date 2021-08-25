Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Tributes Fly In Following Death

PA Images

Fans and fellow musicians across the world are paying their respects to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at the age of 80.

A spokesperson for Watts announced yesterday, August 24, that the legendary rock and roll drummer had passed away in hospital in London ‘surrounded by his family’.

Advert 10

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the man who was a founding member of the Rolling Stones and widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

PA Images

In a tweet, Ringo Starr wrote, ‘God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family,’ while Sir Paul McCartney posted a video in which he said, ‘Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer.’

Sir Elton John also paid tribute to Watts on Twitter, writing, ‘A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company,’ while the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson wrote, ‘I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records.’

Advert 10

In New Orleans – a city whose jazz heritage greatly inspired Watts – the Rolling Stones’ iconic logo was beamed onto the side of the Superdome in tribute to the band’s legendary drummer.

Meanwhile, fans of the band took to social media to share their favourite performances from Watts, with one person posting a clip of what would prove to be his final public performance: a virtual performance of You Can’t Always Get What You Want, in which Watts keeps time using various household objects as drums.

Stones frontman Mick Jagger hasn’t commented on Watts death, but following the news posted a picture of his friend and longtime bandmate smiling while at a drum kit.

Advert 10