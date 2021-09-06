Sarah Harding Revealed Hilarious Words She Wanted On Her Gravestone Before Her Death

I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking ‘FFS’ might be a good one. I keep thinking about funerals at the moment. It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to at this stage – cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of send-off I’d like and how it would all go.

It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another. ‘For f*ck’s sake!’