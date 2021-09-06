unilad
Sarah Harding Revealed Hilarious Words She Wanted On Her Gravestone Before Her Death

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Sep 2021 13:36
Sarah Harding Revealed Hilarious Words She Wanted On Her Gravestone Before Her DeathPA Images

Prior to her death, former Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding revealed what she wanted written on her gravestone.

Harding passed away yesterday, September 5, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year. The singer went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, telling fans the disease had sadly spread to other parts of her body.

Announcing the news of her death, her mother wrote on Instagram yesterday, ‘It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.’

Sarah Harding (PA)PA Images

Now, in a recently shared extract from her book Hear Me Out, which was published in March 2021, Harding said she believed Christmas 2020 would have been her last, and discussed what she wanted on her gravestone.

Harding suggested having her most commonly used phrase engraved in her memory: ‘FFS’.

She wrote in her book, as per MailOnline:

I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking ‘FFS’ might be a good one. I keep thinking about funerals at the moment. It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to at this stage – cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of send-off I’d like and how it would all go.

It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another. ‘For f*ck’s sake!’

Upon the release of her book, Harding described creating it as her ‘dream idea’ and thanked everyone for their kind comments about it.

Girls Aloud PA)PA Images
In light of her death, Harding’s former bandmates have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late 39-year-old.

Part of Cheryl’s heartfelt post read, ‘Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed. As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.’

She continued:

We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.

The singer finished the post expressing her love for Harding, and how she’d be ‘forever in our hearts’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

