Sean Kingston’s Iconic Song Just Saved Him A Speeding Ticket

theshaderoom/Instagram

Sean Kingston has cleverly been able to charm his way out of a speeding ticket, all thanks to his best-known track.

Beautiful Girls became a monster hit following its release in 2007 and remains infectiously catchy to this day.

A solid summer banger, it truly is impossible not to hum along to or do a little toe tap to this track, and it would appear even traffic cops would agree.

Footage has been shared by The Shade Room’s Instagram page where Kingston, 31, can be seen belting out his iconic song during a traffic stop, to the delight of the officers as well as his passengers.

The sound of Kingston’s melodious voice appeared to have brought out the sunny side in the cops, who could be seen smiling appreciatively.

One of the officers can be heard saying, ‘alright, you guys have a great day’, apparently allowing the vehicle to pull off without so much as a warning.

Check it out below:

Although many fans have enjoyed the impromptu performance, others have expressed doubt that this scenario would have worked out in quite the same way for them.

One person commented:

Nah give him a ticket like y’all do me when I try to sing.

Another said:

Lol I ain’t even mad, do what you gotta do.

This footage has gone viral ahead of Kingston’s upcoming comeback album Deliverance, his very first album since 2013’s Back 2 Life.