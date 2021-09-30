Shakira Says She Was Mugged By A ‘Gang’ Of Wild Boars

Alamy

Shakira has escaped unharmed after being attacked by a vicious gang stalking the streets and parks of Barcelona.

The singer took to social media to share her encounter with the pack of thieves, after they tore her bag from her and ran away with it while she was out on a walk with her young son.

Advert 10

Yet rather than being orchestrated by a crew of masked bandits looking to target one of the world’s most famous singers, the mugging was pulled off by an more surprising source, with the 44-year old Colombian pinning the blame on a ‘gang’ of wild boars roaming the city’s Tibidabo park.

@Shakira/Instagram

‘Look at how the wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything,’ she said in a video posted to Instagram.

But rather than give up on the bag and its contents, Shakira proved that she doesn’t call herself a she-wolf for nothing, telling her followers that she set off after the boars, ‘confronted’ them and eventually managed to recover the bag, albeit with its contents ‘all smashed up’ following the encounter.

Advert 10

‘Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,’ she asked her eight-year-old son as proof of her heroic actions.

@Shakira/Instagram

The star’s dramatic experience isn’t an isolated incident, with The Times reporting that several similar attacks by the animals have been called in by visitors to the park.

Wild boars have been spotted roaming city streets in increasing numbers in several parts of the world, from Barcelona to Hong Kong, as they scavenge around in search of food, with reports out of Berlin suggesting some may even have learned to safely cross roads at traffic lights.

Advert 10