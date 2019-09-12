Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kiss Is ‘Grossing’ People Out

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have only just gone official, so it’s no surprise they can’t keep their hands (or mouths) off each other.

So much so, in fact, that they’ve been spotted out and about in a few different locations locking lips – as any young couple in love would, minus the multitude of paparazzi pictures which ultimately come hand-in-hand with these outings.

After people started taking to social media to criticise the way the two lovebirds kiss though, they decided to prove all the haters wrong and bless all of our timelines with a video of them making out.

Well, if you can even call it that…

In the video, which was posted to Shawn’s Instagram page, the Treat You Better singer addresses his 51.5 million followers by first looking directly at the camera, while sitting next to his bae Camila.

He then jokingly says:

So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish.

Camila then speaks up, saying ‘it really hurt our feelings,’ before Shawn adds: ‘So we just want to show you how we really kiss’.

The couple then stare longingly at each other, slowly going in for what looks like it could be a romantic kiss – right up until the moment Camila sticks her tongue out and Shawn appears to literally consume it, taking pretty much everyone by surprise.

Shawn and Camila then take turns rubbing each other’s lips/mouths/cheeks/face against each other, before Shawn appears to suck on his new girlfriend’s cheek. All in a day’s work.

Obviously, this isn’t how the Señorita collaborators actually kiss (I hope) – although it has caused contention among some social media users, many of whom criticised the couple for their ‘disgusting’ PDA.

Others, who recognised the video for the joke it quite clearly is, defended the pair and said they were ‘couple goals’. One person described their stunt as the ‘best video of the day,’ while another wrote: ‘ok we stan no matter how you kiss’.

PA

Luckily for Shawn and Camila, they don’t seem to care what anybody else thinks of their relationship, with the latter recently telling ELLE ‘people can say whatever they want to say’.

The Havana singer continued:

They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.

Incredible. And if I do say so myself, 10/10 content.

You do you, guys.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]