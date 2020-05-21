Sia Adopted Two Teenagers Who Were About To Age Out Of The Foster Care System PA Images

Australian singer-songwriter Sia adopted two sons last year, just as they were about to age out of the foster care system.

In a very rare on-camera interview, the Chandelier superstar spoke candidly about her recently adopted children, discussing their upbringing and how they’re coping amid the current pandemic.

The 44-year-old, hiding much of her face and wearing a wig in true Sia style, also said that being ‘newly rich’ was ‘really weird and fun’ and allowed her to try to improve people’s lives.

The songstress unveiled news of her adopted sons during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday, May 19.

Sia explained:

I actually adopted two sons last year. They were 18, they’re both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them.

Sia, full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, had recently spoken about her desire to adopt a child. In 2019, she tweeted about Dasani, a 16-year-old who featured in HBO documentary Foster, writing: ‘I’d like to adopt you we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc.’

You can check out a clip from the interview below:

Her sons, whose names haven’t been revealed, are finding quarantine ‘pretty difficult’ at the moment, ‘one more so than the other’. However, Sia is helping them to do things that are ‘really good for them right now, really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.’

In a later interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Cheap Thrills singer said:

These boys both had lived in about 18 homes each in their 18 years and never had any stability. They had extremely traumatic lives and I had the resources to adopt them and give them the resources to deal with their trauma and any therapy for their problems and the difficulty they’ve faced.

The Adelaide-born star also took a moment to discuss her particularly severe addiction to drugs, and the point at which knew she had to get sober before losing her life. ‘I know that I could drink if I wanted to, but I choose not to. But the drugs just took me down really quickly,’ she said.

Sia added:

It was painkillers, you know it was opiates it was a real problem. It was only about six months that I was addicted to them before I was suicidal and like, I just had to get sober.

However, on being ‘newly rich’ and using that power to help people, Sia added: ‘It means that I can make a lot of peoples dreams come true, which is the best feeling ever, especially now I don’t drink or do drugs, so that’s the new high.’

Congratulations to Sia and her two sons.