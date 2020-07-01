Sia Announces She's Become A Grandmother At 44 siamusic/Instagram/PA Images

After becoming a mum to two adopted boys last year, Australian singer-songwriter Sia is now a grandmother at 44.

News of the Chandelier superstar’s parenthood only broke in May this year, with Sia – full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler – revealing she’d adopted two teenage boys, both 19 years old now, who ‘were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them’.

Now, over the course of just one year, Sia has become a mum and now a grandmother to two babies.

The 44-year-old recently appeared on DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music podcast, where she discussed her sons, their experience as Black teenagers in the US, as well as announcing becoming a ‘nana’.

After Lowe joked that she’d aged herself into ‘grandma status’ after adopting, she said: ‘My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma!’

During the interview, Lowe asked Sia for her viewpoint on the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, at which point she said she was ‘going to cry, that’s what’s going to happen right now’ before her son handed her tissues.

The singer explained:

I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis. We should be addressing this more than anything else, more than any dumb movie I am putting out, or any music I’ve ever loved. I know I’ve only ever experienced white privilege and I know that now and I’m fully aware… now I have these two Black sons who tell me how it really is.

The new grandma also recalled a conversation she had with her children – the details of whom she’s kept private – in which she said: ‘I don’t want to see you in prison. With your history and the colour of your skin, I don’t want to see you as that five percent that ends up in prison for life. I don’t want that for you.’

While recently appearing on Good Morning America, she added that while her sons have ‘suffered a lot’ and she’s been able to help them, Sia has majorly benefited from their presence in her life. ‘It’s a blessing for me. For me, I think they saved me, so I’m in heaven,’ she said.

She added: ‘I have the resources to get them the help that they needed for their early trauma… it’s taken a year and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve never been in a better place than today, in fact.’

If you’d like to listen to the full interview with Zane Lowe, it’s available on Apple Music or the SiaOnYouTube channel.

