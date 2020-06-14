Sia Apologises After Confusing Nicki Minaj And Cardi B PA/iamcardib/Instagram/nickiminaj/Instagram

Sia has publicly apologised for a number of now-deleted tweets that included remarks mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B.

Needless to say, the Internet Jury kept the receipts for all to see and, after close examination, fans have been left debating the complexities of this colossal f*ck up.

The Chandelier singer has acknowledged her glaring error, admitting she’s made herself look a total ‘buffoon’ in the process, directly tweeting Cardi and Nicki to try and make amends, it seems.

As we all know, Nicki – the ever divisive, award-winning rapper with enough alter egos to host a pretty well-attended ‘Sia Is Over Party’ – has a large and loyal fanbase dutifully self-titled the Barbz.

It all started amicably when one of the Barbz tweeted Sia and her manager, David Russell, to ask if she’d consider working with Nicki on new music.

The request was illustrated by a still of Nicki from the music video accompanying her collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rainbow-drenched, money-flashing, candy-eating, record-breaking Trollz.

Apparently failing to look twice at tweet, Sia hit send on a reply in which she praised the otherwise not aforementioned Cardi B, even tagging her handle @iamcardib.

You can’t make it up.

Within hours, the hashtag announcing Sia’s subsequent so-called cancellation and the #SiaIsOverParty was trending.

Others deferred to an image of Sia wearing black face paint some have pointed to as an example of blackface which resurfaced in 2019.

The 44-year-old justified her reasons for wearing black paint on her face last year on Twitter, saying she was not impersonating a person, but actually ‘painting myself into the backdrop’ of a wall, adding ‘it was a precursor to the wig’, reports Complex.

Clearly, not everyone wanted to attend the Sia Is Over Party. Some pointed to her recently vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Others said this kind of cancel culture is hypocritical and unhelpful, especially when you consider Nicki Minaj has just collaborated with one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop, who regularly uses racial slurs and pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015.

While Sia has been defended, some might argue this is a case of mistaken identity and nothing to do with race. But let’s be clear, and I’ll say it louder for those at the back, in this world of police brutality, white allergies, implicit bias, and institutionalised racism dating back centuries, when a white woman mistakes one black woman for another, it’s absolutely fair for it to become a teachable moment to make space to listen and learn.

Meanwhile, the music industry as a whole is currently holding itself to account for its track record of appropriating black culture for financial gain after a long history of marginalising black artists.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Since the killing of George Floyd on May 25, the industry organised a Blackout Tuesday in which to discuss how to better improve representation and racial injustices.

At the time of writing, neither Cardi B nor Nicki Minaj have responded to Sia’s apology. In the meantime, I’m off to boil the kettle and wait for the tea.