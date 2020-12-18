Sia Recast Shia LaBeouf In Her Movie After He ‘Conned’ Her Into Adulterous Relationship
Sia says she has replaced Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson in her upcoming film Music, after revealing that the actor conned her into an adulterous relationship.
The news comes less than a week on from Sia accusing the actor of being ‘sick’ and a ‘pathological liar,’ after singer FKA Twigs revealed she had filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress against her when the two were in a relationship, NME reports.
In an interview with Australia’s Studio 10, Sia said:
I was going to do a narrative film, and in fact, Shia LaBeouf was cast to play Kate’s character,
I asked for a meeting with her, and she said she was born to do it. She could sing, she could dance, she could do it all.
Sia’s relationship with LaBeouf began after she cast him in the music video for her 2015 single Elastic Heart. The video, which also featured Music star Maddie Ziegler, received criticism at the time for what some regarded as a portrayal of a paedophilic relationship.
In a tweet last week, Sia wrote:
I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.
I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away
British singer FKA Twigs told The New York Times that LaBeouf had subjected her to multiple incidents of violence and controlling behaviour during their one year relationship, including assaulting her outside a petrol station and deliberately giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
Twigs’ claims were supported by another of the actor’s former girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho, who told The New York Times that she had ‘tumultuous experiences’ with him.
In an email to the publication, LaBeouf said:
I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.
LaBeouf continued, ‘I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.
Twigs, who said she filed the lawsuit to help raise awareness of domestic violence, responded to Sia’s tweets by saying ‘this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. We need to support each other.’
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music