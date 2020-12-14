Sia Says Shia LaBeouf Conned Her Into Adulterous Relationship PA Images

After FKA Twigs accused Shia LeBeouf of abuse, singer Sia has now claimed the actor conned her into an adulterous relationship.

Sia took to social media to tell fans about her experience with LaBeouf, saying she was ‘hurt emotionally’ by LeBeouf, and that she was ‘conned into an adulterous relationship’ after the actor told her he was single.

Sia’s revelations come after fellow singer FKA Twigs announced on Friday, December 11, that she is suing the actor for subjecting her to an abusive relationship. The two had reportedly dated between 2018 and 2019.

Sharing an article about the news of FKA Twigs suing LaBeouf, the Chandelier singer wrote yesterday, December 13:

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.

In a separate tweet, the 44-year-old wrote, ‘Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs […]This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you’.

It’s thought that Sia – full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler – first met LaBeouf when he starred in the music video for her song Elastic Heart in 2015, alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

FKA Twigs has since responded to Sia’s tweets, writing, ‘I’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. We need to support each other’. In another tweet she wrote, ‘Love you back @Sia you’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity’.

In a previous email to The New York Times, in response to separate allegations, LaBeouf wrote he had been abusive to both himself and others around him ‘for years’.

He said:

I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.

LaBeouf continued, ‘I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say’.

In addition to Sia and FKA Twigs speaking out, another former girlfriend of the actor, stylist Karolyn Pho, told The New York Times that she had ‘tumultuous experiences’ with him.