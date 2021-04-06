Simon Cowell’s Record Label Syco Outed For Being ‘Toxic’ And ‘Abusive’ As Jedward Expose Secrets

PA/planetjedward/Twitter

Musical twins Jedward – John and Edward Grimes – have taken aim at The X Factor and Simon Cowell’s Syco label in a foul-mouthed Twitter rant.

It comes after news broke that The X Factor would not be returning to television, prompting the duo to reflect on their time on the show, which they appeared on back in 2009.

‘The biggest regret in life was not telling the judges on X Factor to f*ck off,’ they wrote on Twitter last night, April 5.

‘Every contestant on the X Factor was a slave to the show and got paid zero while they made millions! The fact every contestant has to act like their judge mentors them! When in reality all they care about is their pay check!’

John and Edward went on to name-drop Simon Cowell, saying he ‘thinks he’s the Mafia leader of the music industry when in reality he’s nothing but a bad facelift’.

However, the real accusations came when Jedward moved onto talking about Cowell’s Syco music label – the label that all The X Factor winners are signed to as part of their contract for winning the show, along with other acts hand-picked by Cowell.

‘There’s a reason Syco is called Psycho! One Direction and Little Mix are legally f*cked in contracts and can never speak out so we are,’ they wrote.

‘There’s nothing MODEST about their previous management dictating their every move, from relationships to how they live their own lives. Justice for One Direction and Little Mix.’

Jedward said they had previously been sent One Direction’s contract by mistake because they had the same label, security and accountants, adding that’s how they had known about the situation ‘for many years’.

‘Niall, Liam, Louis, Zayn, Harry, you’re survivors. This isn’t our story to tell, it’s an insight into how corrupt the music industry is. We’re sending courage and strength to all artists being f*cked over! It ends now.’

Their comments come after a number of former X Factor contestants have spoken out about the conditions they were expected to work under while signed to the Syco label, including Rebecca Ferguson and Cher Lloyd.

Just last week, Lloyd took to TikTok to take a sly dig at the label, which she appeared to abuse of ‘exploiting’ her and taking all the money made by her music.

Meanwhile, Ferguson met with Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden earlier this year, calling for better protection for artists in the music industry.