Sinéad O’Connor Announces Death Of 17-Year-Old Son

Sinéad O’Connor has announced the death of her teenage son, Shane.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer released a statement on social media confirming the 17-year-old’s passing. The teenager – the son of Sinéad and fellow Irish musician Dónal Lunny – was reported missing in Dublin earlier this week, with police launching an appeal to find him.

‘Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,’ a Garda spokesperson said.

Writing on Twitter, O’Connor said, ‘My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.’

The 55-year-old also shared Bob Marley’s Ride Natty Ride, writing, ‘This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.’

As police searched for Shane, O’Connor also wrote, ‘Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.’

Shane was one of O’Connor’s four children, alongside Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.

Following the announcement, the Garda spokesperson added, ‘An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.’

