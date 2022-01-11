Sinead O’Connor Apologises After ‘Lashing Out’ At Health Services After Son’s Death

@OhSineady/Twitter/Alamy

Sinead O’Connor has apologised for a series of tweets in which she accused the Irish health services of being responsible for her son’s death.

The singer announced last week that 17-year-old Shane had been found dead two days after going missing from a hospital where he had been placed ‘on suicide watch’, and in a number of since-deleted tweets issued heavy criticism of the health services (HSE) and family and children’s service (Tusla), claiming they ‘enabled and facilitated his death’.

Advert 10

‘May God forgive the Irish State for I never will,’ she wrote in one tweet.

O’Connor has now walked back her claims, thanking the care staff who looked after her son and telling her supporters that Tusla ‘did their best’ amid limited resources.

‘Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologise for my lashing out,’ she wrote. ‘Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved shane. They are broken hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third world country. It’s not their fault.’

Advert 10

She went on to state that she believed Ireland lacked the infrastructure to care for those who ‘can’t manage life’, saying: ‘The issue is.. we are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. 128 icu beds in the whole Country.

‘Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.’

Amid outpourings of support following the tragic news, O’Connor also requested that anyone wishing to pay tribute to Shane send flowers or ‘Hindu objects’ to the crematorium where his funeral is set to take place, in line with his religious beliefs.

Advert 10

Shane’s death is to be referred to the National Review Panel (NRP) for investigation, The Independent reports. The NRP investigates incidents such as the death of child in care, or a child who is known to the child protection system.