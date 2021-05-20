Sinead O’Connor Claims Prince Is A ‘Violent Abuser Of Women’ Who ‘Terrorised’ Her

PA Images

Prince was an acclaimed musician, but Sinead O’Connor has written about an alleged darker side of the beloved artist.

There is no denying that Prince had one of the most enduring and successful careers of any pop artist. With a career spanning multiple decades and 150 million units sold worldwide, many were saddened by the icon’s passing in 2016.

However, Sinead O’Connor has now claimed there was a grim side to the artist. In her forthcoming memoir, titled Rememberings, O’Connor recalls her experience meeting the artist.

PA Images

As a preview of the upcoming memoir, The New York Times divulged details about O’Connor’s experience of meeting Prince. After she rerecorded Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990, Prince invited the singer to his mansion. By this time, O’Connor was a huge artist in her own right.

Unfortunately, O’Connor says the meeting was unpleasant, and led to her claiming Prince was a ‘violent abuser of women’.

The New York Times reported that:

She writes that Prince summoned her to his macabre Hollywood mansion, chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase.

It is unclear what exactly had been slipped into the pillow, but it seems that O’Connor promptly decided to leave the mansion, but the incident allegedly didn’t end there.

PA Images

The publication went on to note:

When she escaped on foot in the middle of the night, she writes, he stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway.

O’Connor has remarked, ‘You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician. But there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.’ Evidently, she sees the late pop star in this concerning light.

In terms of O’Connor’s biggest song being written by an artist with whom she had an unpleasant experience, she has claimed that she feels like it belongs to her now, asserting, ‘As far as I’m concerned. It’s my song.’

While some would see this as an additional slight on Prince, the artist likely wouldn’t have minded given reports that he ‘sneezed’ it out in under an hour.

Many will now be interested in what the full memoirs of O’Connor reveal when they are released on June 1.