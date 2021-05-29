Sinead O’Connor Claims Prince Was ‘A Walking Devil’ Who Almost ‘Beat The Sh*t Out Of Me’

PA Images

Sinead O’Connor has expanded on her claims that Prince was a ‘violent abuser of women,’ describing him as ‘a walking devil’ in a new interview.

The Irish singer has previously said that she had been ‘terrorised’ by the star, who famously wrote her breakthrough hit Nothing Compares 2 U, but until recently she had declined to provide further details on her encounters with the musician.

Now, in an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of her autobiography Rememberings, O’Connor has revealed more about her traumatising experience at Prince’s Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, recalling her fear that the musician was going to ‘beat the sh*t out of me.’

In Rememberings, O’Connor details how following the success of Nothing Compares 2 U – which she recorded without input from the song’s writer – she was ‘summoned’ by Prince to his estate, where he proceeded to chastise her for swearing, hit her with a hard object hidden in a pillowcase, and then refuse to let her leave.

‘He was sitting on a chair by the front door and he wouldn’t let me out.’ she told The Guardian. ‘His irises dissolved and his eyes just went white. It was the scariest thing I’ve seen in my life.’

The New York Times reports that O’Connor eventually escaped in the middle of the night, only to be followed by Prince, who then ‘chased her around the highway.’

O’Connor also revealed that the two never met again following the incident. ‘I wouldn’t go f*cking near him’ she said. ‘I could have gone to the police and made a report, but I didn’t. I was just so glad to be out of it.’

The singer is the first to go public with allegations against Prince, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016, aged 57. However O’Connor says that she is not the only woman to have experienced abuse at the hands of the musician.

Answering a question about whether Prince could have faced a ‘#MeToo moment’ were he still alive, O’Connor said:

I’m interested to see if that does happen because I know one woman he put in hospital for months. And she didn’t make a complaint. I think he was a walking devil. He wasn’t called Prince for nothing.