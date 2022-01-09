Sinéad O’Connor Says She’ll Never Forgive ‘Evil’ Irish State After Son’s Death

Alamy

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state following the death of her son.

O’Connor confirmed yesterday, January 8, that 17-year-old Shane had ‘decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,’ two days after he was reported missing, posting via Twitter ‘may he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.’

The singer previously confirmed he had been hospitalised and placed ‘on suicide watch,’ at the time of his disappearance, and in a series of tweets posted yesterday evening issued heavy criticism of the Irish health service (HSE) and family and children’s service (Tusla), writing that the state ‘enabled and facilitated his death.’

‘I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane,’ she said. ‘May God forgive the Irish State for I never will.’

O’Connor went on to claim she had received no contact from Tusla following the death of her son, despite him having been ‘in the so called care of the Irish state’ at the time of his death, and accused them of ‘dishonest a** covering’ and refusing to ‘accept responsibility.’

‘I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death,’ she wrote.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a spokesperson for HSE said: ‘The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.’