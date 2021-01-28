Singer Halsey Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child iamhalsey/Instagram

Be Kind singer Halsey has announced she’s pregnant.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the news to her followers, with her post featuring three maternity photos with a small baby bump. The photos were taken by Sam Dameshek.

She captioned her post: ‘surprise! Photos by @samdameshek’, also seeming to give away the identity of the child’s father in the post – screenwriter Alev Aydin, whose account is tagged over her belly in the shot. He created 2017’s Small Shots on Netflix.

Halsey Pregnant iamhalsey/Instagram

Aydin shared the post on his Instagram Story in addition to commenting: ‘Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.’ The pop star replied: ‘I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!’

Dameshek also posted the photos on his own account, writing: ‘You’re gonna be a great mother – thank you for letting me document this moment.’

Her manager Anthony Tomasli commented: ‘I love you with all my heart!!! We’re all so happy for you!! you’re gonna be the best mom ever.’

Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has been open about her struggles having a baby, earlier suffering a miscarriage as well as having endometriosis, known to have an effect on fertility.

Of the miscarriage, Halsey told The Guardian last year: ‘It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do.’

She added: ‘Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising.’

However, at the time she said her latest prognosis was positive, and motherhood was ‘looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.’

The singer’s fans have been celebrating the news online, with one user writing: ‘Halsey wrote More to talk about all the pain she felt due to miscarriages and now she’s finally having a baby pls i’m in tears. She deserves this so much and I’m so happy for her. She’s going to be a wonderful mother.’

Picking up on the use of emojis in the post, as well as the artist tweeting ‘my rainbow’, one user explained: ‘Rainbow baby definition: A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The name “rainbow baby” comes from the idea of a rainbow appearing in the sky after a storm, or after a dark time.’