Singer Killed On Stage By Exploding Pyrotechnic

A Spanish pop singer has died after she was struck by an exploding pyrotechnic during a performance.

30-year-old Joana Sainz Garcia had been performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra group at a venue at Las Berlanas, a small town close to Madrid. Around 1,000 spectators had been watching the performance when the tragedy occurred.

The pyrotechnic device exploded close to Joana, knocking her unconscious at approximately 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on Sunday, September 1. Paramedics took Joana to hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

A Spanish pop singer died after being hit by an exploding pyrotechnic during a live performance at a concert. Joana Sainz Garcia, 30, was performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra group at a venue near Madrid when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/GKzYKkz15W — IanBroughall (@IanBroughall) September 2, 2019

Footage which has since been circulated on social media, shows the moment of the explosion. One fan who shared the video on Facebook captioned it, ‘A night that started partying and ended up in a terrible tragedy’.

The promoter for the Super Hollywood Orchestra group, Prones 1SL, has informed El Norte de Castilla the explosion appeared to be due to a manufacturing failure.

Isidro Lopez, owner of Prones 1SL, explained pyrotechnics had been used during previous performances ‘more than 2000’ times without incident.

In a Facebook statement, Prone 1SL said:

The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz.

As reported by El Diario Montanes Joana, of Santander, had been the main dancer and choreographer for the Super Hollywood Orchestra; a group which included singers, musicians and dancers.

The 15-member group had reportedly been hired for the final performance of the four-day festival in Las Berlanas.

In a statement, president of The Provincial Council of Ávila, Carlos García González, expressed his ‘deepest regret’ over Joana’s death:

Unfortunately, the name of Joana Sáinz will be forever linked to that of Las Berlanas not for her good work on stage, but for the fatality of the incident that has ended her life.

A member of Super Hollywood dies because of the pyrotechnics, Ávila A 30-year-old woman, a member of the Cantabrian orchestra "Super Hollywood", has died after suffering the impact of the pyrotechnics of the musical ensemble when she was performing on stage at the verbena pic.twitter.com/mD0YmxXDnS — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) September 1, 2019

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.