Singer Shakira To Face Trial In Spain Over Tax Evasion

Pop singer Shakira is set to face trial for charges of tax fraud in Spain.

The singer, real name Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, allegedly stopped paying taxes between 2012 and 2014 despite having her tax residence in the country.

The star is accused of having evaded a staggering €14.5 million in taxes over these years.

Now, following a three-year investigation into the matter, Shakira is facing trial as a judge found there’s ‘sufficient indications’ for her to do so.

The prosecution has charged the Colombian-born singer with six tax crimes, EuroWeekly News reports, which could see her behind bars if the trial doesn’t end in her favour.

Judge Marco Jesús Juberías has said of Shakira’s alleged crimes, ‘Isabel Mebarak Ripoll stopped paying taxes in Spain during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having an obligation to do so because she has her tax residence here.’

Shakira moved to Barcelona in 2011 to be with her long-term partner Gerard Piqué, a Spanish footballer. The pair share two children together.

Meanwhile, Shakira, who’s thought to have a net worth of $300 million, has claimed she only lived in Spain ‘sporadically’, and during those years she largely resided in the Bahamas.

A report from the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s defence reads, ‘What’s important is not so much the residence in the Bahamas, but whether Shakira can be considered a fiscal resident in Spain.’

It’s unknown when the mother-of-two is set to stand trial.