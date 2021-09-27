Slipknot Fans Boo And Flip Off Machine Gun Kelly Festival Performance

Alamy

Slipknot fans turned on Machine Gun Kelly at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life over the weekend, booing and flipping him off.

The profile of MGK, real name Colson Baker, has increased hugely since his tedious spats with Eminem way back when. His relationship with Megan Fox and transition into punk rock has seen him become a popular, recognisable celebrity.

However, he’s not been particularly friendly with the heavy metal band of late, with the poor audience reception at the festival coming after a feud with frontman Corey Taylor.

Footage from the Kentucky festival filmed by Gage Puffinbarger shows MGK taking to the stage before a sea of middle fingers emerge above the heads of the crowd. Soon, the Slipknot fans start booing, and it only gets more awkward when he directs the mic to the attendees to sing along, only for them to boo some more.

In another clip from the event, MGK was confronted by two fans who jumped the barricade. The singer then throws a punch at one of them, but it’s unclear whether it actually landed.

At one point during the gig, he was also heard telling the crowd, ‘I see you dude, I see you mad as f*ck in your weird f*cking outfit. I’m here for the same s*it you’re here for, so it’s all good. Clearly, I’m not going nowhere, so just enjoy.’

Twitter user @daylisbell shared the clip, writing, ‘THATS MY NEPHEW YOU ARE YELLING AT. watch your tone @machinegunkelly & that ‘weird outfit’ he is wearing IS F*CKING @slipknot.’

However, MGK has actually responded to the audience backlash and accused ‘the media’ of rallying against him. ‘I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones,’ he tweeted.

The hoopla seems to have stemmed from an interview with Cutter’s Rockcast where Taylor said, ‘I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.’ While not naming MGK, it’s assumed he was referring to his rap career.

MGK hit back during his Riot Fest performance, telling the crowd, ‘Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f*cking weird mask on a f*cking stage, talking sh*t.’