Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Slams Machine Gun Kelly After Festival Outburst

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor has hit back at Machine Gun Kelly after the rapper criticised the band at Riot Fest.

Taylor and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appear to have started firing shots at each other following a dispute over a track on Kelly’s album Tickets To My Downfall, though the artists disagree on exactly what went down.

At this weekend’s Riot Fest, which was held in Chicago, Illinois, Kelly told the crowd he was ‘really happy’ not to be wearing a mask, like Slipknot do, saying: ‘Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f*cking weird mask on a f*cking stage. F*cking shit.’

The comments came after Taylor dissed Kelly on a recent podcast, saying ‘I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is’.

With fans keen to know what was going on between the artists, Kelly took to Twitter to claim Taylor had recorded a verse for one of Kelly’s songs, but it turned out to be ‘f*cking terrible’. He continued: ‘so i didn’t use it. he got mad about it, and talked sh*t to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.’

Taylor, however, has now responded to refute Kelly’s side of the story, with evidence in the form of screenshots used to back up his own version of events, which is that he chose not to feature on Kelly’s track.

Alongside the images, he wrote: ‘I don’t like people airing private sh*t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts. This is all I’m going to say about it.’

The ‘receipts’ Kelly refers to are screenshots of two emails, one from Kelly’s collaborator Travis Barker to Taylor, and another of Taylor’s response. The emails show Barker passing along proposed changes from Kelly, to which Taylor responded to say he did not think he was ‘the right guy for the track’.

He continued: ‘Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him- I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.’

If Taylor’s version of events is true, it seems that Kelly has not taken kindly to being turned down, so it’s probably best that fans don’t hold their breath when it comes to hoping for a collaboration between the two!