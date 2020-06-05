Snoop Dogg 'Brainwashed' To Think He Couldn't Vote Because of Criminal Record PA Images

This year, Snoop Dogg plans to vote for the first time ever after being ‘brainwashed’ into thinking his criminal record prevented him from doing so.

The rapper has previously found himself in trouble with the law for possession of cocaine and having a gun, and in 1996 he was acquitted of murder charges for a case involving the death of an alleged gang member, who was shot by someone in the same car Snoop was riding in.

Snoop’s record has since been expunged, though he claims that for ‘many years’ he believed citizens with a criminal record weren’t able to vote.

This is the case for felons in some states, as the National Conference of State Legislatures explains it is common in the US to make felons ineligible to vote, though the policy on reinstating the right to vote varies from state to state.

Some felons lose their voting rights only while incarcerated, some are still ineligible to vote while on parole or probation, and some lose their voting rights indefinitely.

Speaking with Big Boy’s Neighborhood on The Real 92.3, Snoop said that now his record has been expunged, he is eligible to vote and plans to do so in an effort to get Donald Trump out of office.

Check out Snoop’s interview here:

The rapper commented:

I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’mma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year. For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.

Snoop has been using his social media to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd on May 25, and in the interview he went on to stress ‘we gotta make a difference’.

He pointed out he couldn’t encourage other people to vote without doing so himself, saying:

Everybody know I’m a frontliner. I ain’t gon’ tell you to do something that I didn’t do. If I tell you to do something, I did it already.

Trump has come under fire recently for using military force to stop protesters gathering for the movement, and while the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, there have been some examples of looting and violence.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Snoop addressed the riots, pointing out the blame for destruction of property should not be placed solely on the black community.

He commented:

Let’s be real, I’ve [seen] more white faces looting, running out of stores, setting fires, throwing bricks, that’s not our forte.

The rapper added that people should give the black community more credit for trying to put a stop to the crimes being committed across the country.

John Boyega Gives Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter Demonstration PA Images

According to the NAACP, African Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people. As well as restricting the right to vote in some states, a criminal record can reduce the likelihood of a callback or job offer by nearly 50%.

The negative impact of a criminal record is thought to be twice as large for African American applicants.

The NAACP is urging people to vote, explaining black voters are often ‘sceptical of the political establishment, unhappy with candidate choices, frustrated with structural and institutional racism… and disturbed about police violence’.

The organisation explains:

We can address many of these issues by electing the right individuals and passing the right legislation.

US voters have the chance to help tackle systemic racism and make sure the person in charge is someone who looks out for every single resident equally. You can find your polling place on the NAACP website.