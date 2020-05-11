unilad
Snoop Dogg Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine A ‘Rat’ And Hits Out At His Followers

by : Emily Brown on : 11 May 2020 10:42
Snoop Dogg Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine A 'Rat' And Hits Out At His Followers

Snoop Dogg has labelled Tekashi 6ix9ine a ‘rat’ and slammed anyone supporting the rapper following his release from prison. 

Tekashi faced up to 47 years in prison after being arrested on racketeering charges in 2018, but he informed on other alleged members of the gang Nine Trey Bloods as part of a plea deal to cut down his jail time.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was ultimately released last month because he has asthma and was considered to be at ‘high risk’ of falling victim to the ongoing outbreak.

Tekashi 6ix9ineTekashi 6ix9inePA Images

He is now under house arrest but quickly made his way back into the public eye by releasing a new track, Gooba, and filming a record-breaking Instagram Live video in which he defended his cooperation with law enforcement.

The song was promoted on Instagram by Elliott Wilson, chief content officer at music streaming company TIDAL, who posted a screenshot showing Gooba being played.

Snoop Dogg commented on the post and made his disapproval known as he criticised those offering support to Tekashi, who he acknowledged using the rat emoji.

He commented:

They gotta stop pushing this [rat].

All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F*ck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t f*ck u2 [sic].

Snoop DoggSnoop DoggPA

Snoop went on to address rapper Meek Mill, who also commented on the post to ask why TIDAL weren’t promoting another rapper’s record that dropped on the same day.

Mill wrote:

Durkio dropped today and he the streets cmon Elliot? Post Durk sh*t it’s [fire]. no post from Durk on a hip hop page but this?????

Snoop added:

@meekmill If u allow sucka sh*t then u a sucka. Love u cuz stay sucka free.

Meek Mill criticises Tekashi 6ix9ine publicityMeek Mill criticises Tekashi 6ix9ine publicityMeek Mill/Elliott Wilson/Instagram

Mill has been involved in a feud with Tekashi since his release, and described the rapper as ‘super trash’ while criticising his new song.

This isn’t the first time Snoop has expressed his dislike of Tekashi. When the rapper was on trial Snoop dubbed him a ‘snitch’ in an Instagram post comparing him to US TV personality Martha Stewart, who served five months in a prison on charges related to insider trading.

Snoop’s post read:

As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial.

Tekashi will complete the remaining months of his two-year sentence in house arrest.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

