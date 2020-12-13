unilad
Snoop Dogg Criticises Cardi B’s WAP, Saying Leave Some Things Private

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 13 Dec 2020 09:42
PA Images/Cardi B/YouTube

Snoop Dogg has suggested that Cardi B should ‘slow down’ and have ‘some privacy’, in response to her sexually-charged hit WAP, with Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper, who is no stranger to sexual lyrics himself, said that a woman’s sexuality is their ‘pride and possession’, which shouldn’t be shared with the world

‘That’s your jewel [and] you should hold onto that. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it,’ he said, during an interview with Central Ave.

Check it out here:

However, the rapper later acknowledged his own hypocrisy and admitted that when he was younger, he’d have ‘been with the WAP movement’ confessing that he ‘probably would have been on a remix’.

‘But, as an older man, I love it that they’re expressing themselves and they’re doing their thing,’ said the 49-year-old.

‘I just don’t want it to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto.’

When Julia Bermudez asked whether Snoop had ever spoken to his own 21-year-old daughter about female sexual expression, he said he had, but ‘she is from a different era though, she is from this era, so she may be doing the whoppa’.

Snoop DoggSnoop DoggPA Images
‘I can’t be mad at her because it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying,’ he added.

After his comments were aired, TMZ spoke to Cardi’s husband Offset, who said he ‘loves Snoop Dogg, but she grown’.

‘I don’t get in female business. I hate when men do that. I don’t do that,’ he said.

‘It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record. Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went to number one.’

Snoop Dogg Criticises Cardi B's WAP Saying Leave Some Things PrivateSnoop Dogg Criticises Cardi B's WAP Saying Leave Some Things PrivateAtlantic Records

Offset continued:

As rappers, we talk about the same sh*t. It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this sh*t. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.

I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop. At the same time. I say all men should stay outta women business.

For many people, WAP – which stands for Wet A*s P**sy – is seen as revolutionary in terms of female sexual expression, after so many years of women being oppressed.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Snoop Dogg, WAP

