Snoop Dogg Gets 48-Joint Bouquet For 48th Birthday

Snoop Dogg has just celebrated his birthday, and at least one of his presents was inevitably going to allude to his love for all things cannabis.

Snoop has long waxed lyrical about his penchant for a joint, and even owns his own cannabis brand, Leafs By Snoop. And it looks like his friends certainly got the memo on this long-standing interest.

To celebrate his 48 years on Earth (October 20), the Doggystyle rapper was gifted with a customised bouquet of flowers, embellished with – you’ve guessed it – 48 pre-rolled joints.

Check out the bouquet for yourself in the following clip:

As reported by TMZ, the bouquet was expertly crafted by cannabis floral designer and artist, Leslie K Monroy.

Apparently, some people at Merry Jane – Snoop’s marijuana company – had clocked some of Monroy’s previous creative endeavours and knew her work would make the hip-hop legend’s birthday extra happy.

According to TMZ, half of the joints in the bouquet were filled with Indica, while the other half were stuffed with Sativa.

The – genuinely very pretty bouquet – features four small weed clones and eight tall clones nestled amongst the standard plants.

Snoop recently showed just how seriously he takes his weed during a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he admitted to employing a ‘professional blunt roller’ to keep himself and his friends well-supplied with marijuana.

This professional blunt roller reportedly earns a very decent annual salary of between $40,000 and $50,000, and reportedly has a gift for knowing exactly when someone’s in need of a joint. Now there’s a tranferable and apparently profitable skill they don’t mention in the career guides.

Speaking with Stern about his talented employee, Snoop joked:

That motherf*cker is like Lurch from the Addams Family.’You rang?’ That motherf*cker’s timing is impeccable.

This surreal claim was backed up by comedic actor Seth Rogan, who – having reportedly met the employee in the flesh – elaborated:

He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt, And if they do, he gives you one!

Check out Snoop appearing on The Howard Stern Show in the following clip:

Happy Belated Birthday Snoop!

