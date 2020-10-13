Snoop Dogg Gets Giant Tattoo For Lakers Win With Kobe Bryant Tribute
Snoop Dogg has revealed giant tattoo he’s had inked on his arm to celebrate the LA Lakers’ recent win, complete with a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
Long-time Lakers fan Snoop showed off his new ink in a video uploaded to Instagram, with the body art intended to commemorate the team’s 17th NBA title.
The elaborate design features Kobe’s initials written at the bottom of Snoop’s forearm, with the Larry O’Brien trophy positioned above. The tat also includes the Lakers’ logo, and a set of heavenly gates.
You can check out the video for yourself below:
The artist behind the ink was Mister Cartoon, a famously talented tattoo artist based in LA, who has previously inked the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr Dre.
Speaking in the video, Snoop said:
As you see, the tat is done. ‘KB’ on the bottom, Kobe Bryant. Larry O’Brien championship trophy with the Lakers [logo] going through the ball. Gates of Heaven up top, and it don’t stop.
Thank y’all Lakers, and thank you Mister Cartoon in a real, motherf*cking way. We the West, and we the best! F*ck outta here!
The camera then pans out to reveal a distinctive purple and yellow Letterman jacket, another signifier of the hip-hop legend’s devotion to the team. Among those tagged in the post were Lakers players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.
In a previous clip, Snoop can be seen sitting in the tattooist’s chair awaiting his new body art, giving fans a glimpse of the beautifully detailed outline.
Many have praised the finished result, with fans being especially touched by the tribute to Kobe, who died following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.
Following Kobe’s death, Snoop talked about the basketball player’s legacy during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
The younger generation of basketball players all look up to him. The younger generation rappers all look up to him.
Even a rapper like myself – who was older than him – I looked up to him because he showed me ways on how to be a better person, a better father, a better man, you know, going from that to this.
He was just a great leader and a great role model, and we going to miss him dearly.
A keen fan of the Lakers, Snoop has previously expressed his loyalty to the team in a variety of impassioned Instagram posts.
In the run up the big game on Sunday, Snoop dedicated several social media posts to the Lakers, and to Kobe. He was also among the first to offer his congratulations on the win.
