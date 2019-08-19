Snoop Dogg Names His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time And It’s Hard To Argue He’s Wrong

PA

American rap legend Snoop Dogg has named his top five rappers of all time, and we’re inclined to agree with him.

Just weeks after a ‘Top 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time’ list saw thousands of retweets and bemused replies online, the 47-year-old superstar dropped his list on Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106.

I won’t pretend to be an authority on rap, but for my money, he names a few belters that are more than deserving of a spot at the top.

When asked to give his top five, Snoop replies:

Slick Rick is definitely in there, Ice Cube is in there, Rakim, see that’s going to be a tough one between Big Daddy Kane, KRS One and then Snoop gotta be in there! Make room for Dogg!

In May 2017, Snoop told Jimmy Kimmel his top three favourite rappers, which didn’t deviate from his most recent list.

Snoop’s choices are sound: Ice Cube is fantastic, starting off with N.W.A before moving onto a highly successful solo career, with hits like It Was A Good Day and Check Yo Self. Slick Rick on the other hand is recognised widely as one of the best storytellers in hip hop, with hits like La Di Da Di and Children’s Story.

Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has more than a few hits of his own. He’s became a major internet personality in recent years, and even earned a gig as a commentator on latest UFC game. To name a few of his most well-known tunes: Young, Wild & Free; Drop It Like It’s Hot; Gin And Juice; Sexual Eruption and Sweat.

The list, from The Brew Podcast, that brewed up a storm recently placed Snoop and Ice Cube at 34th and 39th place respectively. They also put Eminem in 28th place – which seems outrageous, to me.

Ice Cube, Snoop and Eminem should be in the top 10 – can we all agree on that?

