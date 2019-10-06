Snoop Dogg Performs At University With Pole Dancers And Money Gun

Randy Withers/Twitter/PA

A university in America has apologised for a performance by Snoop Dogg in which the rapper was, well, very Snoop Dogg.

Snoop was performing at the University of Kansas’ Late Night at the Phog event, and appeared on the Allen Fieldhouse floor amid pole dancers on the basketball court and fake money guns being fired over the crowd.

It seems, however, the university wasn’t quite prepared for Snoop Dogg to be so Snoop Dogg about it all, with the university’s athletic director Jeff Long saying ‘we expected a clean version of the show.’ Instead, the crowd was treat to Snoop’s risque and very R-rated show.

You can watch some of Snoop’s performance here:

In a statement to AP News, Jeff Long said:

We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended.

Long continued:

We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.

The University of Kansas has been holding the Late Night at the Phog event for 35 years. Originally used as a way to celebrate the start of the basketball season, the event has now transformed into a night of music and entertainment, with performers such as 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty performing in recent years.

The booking of Snoop Dogg, however, was seen as a huge win for the university, as a way to take recruits’ and students’ minds off an ongoing, high-profile NCAA infraction against it for claims about its recruitment process.

Snoop and the basketball players obviously enjoyed the evening though:

Snoop performed for around 35 minutes, all while wearing a Kansas University jersey with the number 20 and ‘Snoop’ on the back.

He performed unedited versions of his hits, including Gin and Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot, as pole dancers performed around him and fake dollar bills with Snoop’s face on were fired over the crowd.

The university’s basketball coach, Bill Self, told the Kansas City Star he ‘didn’t know there was going to be anything like that,’ and ‘that’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all, regardless of any entertainment that it provided many, it was still not that right way to provide the entertainment.’

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]