Snoop Dogg Reveals Why He’s Invited Prince Harry And Meghan To Thanksgiving

Snoop Dogg has explained how he ended up inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle round for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper isn’t a stranger to rustling up some delicious food, having gained some valuable experience on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and even learning a few tricks from his ‘boy’ Gordon Ramsay.

It remains to be seen whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Snoop for a Thanksgiving feast. But he’s put the invite out there – it turns out they’re fans of one another.

‘I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite [Donald] Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls. Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them,’ he told the Mirror.

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple wouldn’t be returning to royal duties. Less than a month later, their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan discussed her mental health and both made shocking allegations against the royal family with regards to questions over Archie’s skin colour, took the world by storm.

‘They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that. If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,’ the rapper said.

‘Harry and William are my boys. As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since. I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that.’