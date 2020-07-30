Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Isn’t Even Top 10 Of All-Time Best Rappers

PA

Will the real Slim Shady please… sit down, because Snoop Dogg says Eminem isn’t one of the top 10 best rappers of all time.

The 48-year-old recently discussed the Rap God’s impact on music and his work with Dr. Dre. While never particularly criticising Eminem, Snoop argued there’s lots of artists from the 1980s he couldn’t ‘f*ck with’.

The Young, Wild & Free artist told Jimmy Kimmel his top five rappers last year: Ice Cube, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS One and ‘Snoop gotta be in there! Make room for Dogg!’ Unfortunately for Eminem, he’s still not making the cut.

During an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Show yesterday, July 29, Snoop chatted about Dr. Dre’s ‘groundbreaking beat-making skills’ and how signing to Death Row Records changed the game. ‘He was never the greatest producer in the world when he was with N.W.A and he was making the greatest music in the world,’ he said.

After praising his efforts in raising other rappers’ profiles, such as 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, he moved onto Marshall Mathers, a.k.a. ‘Eminem, the great White hope’.

Snoop said:

White rappers had zero respect in rap… none. [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but The Game feels like he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.

He then went on to list rappers Eminem couldn’t measure up to, such as ‘Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS One, like LL Cool J, shall I go on?’

Snoop added: ‘Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I ain’t got no time to play. It is what it is. Cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That’s one of my teammates. That’s one of my brothers. He did that, but when you talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that.’

During a recent YouTube Q&A, Eminem shared his top rappers, in no particular order: The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Lil Wayne, Royce 5’9″, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach of Naught by Nature, Kool G. Rap and Kxng Crooked.

Considering Snoop’s admiration for Eminem’s work, it’s unlikely this will kick off any drama like his beef with Machine Gun Kelly, so irate fans can chill out. They’re both legends, they both respect their craft; no hate.