Snoop Dogg Tears Into Tekashi 6ix9ine For Suggesting He’s A Snitch

It seems Tekashi 6ix9ine is fed up of being the only snitch in town, recently taking to social media to supposedly out Snoop Dogg as a ‘rat’. And Snoop isn’t having any of it.

Since getting released from prison last month, Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – has been branded a ‘rat’ by many for cooperating with law enforcement against his former gang mates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The 24-year-old initially faced up to 47 years in prison after being arrested on racketeering charges in 2018, but this was reduced to just two years thanks to his cooperation. This didn’t sit well with many, including Snoop himself, who recently got in on the action.

On an Instagram post promoting Tekashi’s new single, GOOBA, Snoop slammed anyone supporting the rapper following his release from prison, saying they’ve ‘gotta stop pushing this [rat]’.

He continued:

All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F*ck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t f*ck u2 [sic].

Word appears to have gotten round to Tekashi, who yesterday, May 15, hit back at Snoop, accusing him of sharing information with authorities as well on his Instagram story.

The 24-year-old posed a question to his followers in the form of a poll, writing: ‘Should I just tell you guys what rappers snitched because they told me EVERYTHING when I started.’

The Shade Room, which shares celebrity news on an hourly basis, then took a screenshot of his message and posted it to their page, underneath which Tekashi tagged Snoop and wrote: ‘hey sir let’s chat’.

The drama didn’t stop there though, because after The Shade Room later shared a screenshot of his message, Tekashi commented again, writing: ‘If your [sic] in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.’

Obviously, Snoop didn’t take too kindly to being called a snitch and immediately hit back, taking to Instagram to put Tekashi in his place once and for all (at least for now, anyway).

Sharing a video of himself on Instagram earlier today, May 16, Snoop said that while he might not have previously ‘had time’ to respond to the rapper’s claims, today he does.

He said:

You better get the f*ck off my line, n*****. Rat boy. You really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way, no way. Go on and do your shit and get out my way, bitch. Funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone, go and find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. You fuck with the Dogg… not nice, bitch. Rat boy.

He later shared another video, titled Tattle Tales, which appears to be a parody of Tekashi’s life and the events that led him to snitch. Again, Snoop insisted he’s ‘got time’.

Snoop posted the video, which was edited to make it look as though it’s a trailer for an upcoming ‘dramedy and album’, alongside the caption: ‘The tail of a rat. Comin soon from bitch9 I mean snitch9. I mean fuc it from cuZblood.’

Yikes. Tekashi is yet to respond, but I doubt it will be long before we’re given another update on this seemingly never-ending feud.