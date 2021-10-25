unilad
Snoop Dogg’s Mother Beverly Tate Has Died Aged 70

by : Hannah Smith on : 25 Oct 2021 07:39
Snoop Dogg's Mother Has Died Aged 70@snoopdogg/Instagram

Snoop Dogg has announced the death of his mother, Beverly Tate, in a post on Instagram.

The rapper took to social media to confirm Tate had recently passed away aged 70, sharing an image of the two together with the caption, ‘Mama thank u for having me.’

In a second image shared to Twitter, Snoop posted an photo of his mother in a red dress holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling, writing, ‘Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA,’ accompanied by rose, dove and prayer hands emojis.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Tate previously spent time in hospital with an undisclosed illness in the summer, with Snoop having asked his followers to pray for her in an Instagram post that showed himself and his two brothers at her bedside.

Tate was born in McComb, Mississippi, but raised her three children in Long Beach, California. Snoop’s father and Tate’s former husband Vernell Vardado also took to social media to share the news of her passing, saying that his family needed prayers ‘more than ever’.

According to Snoop, his mother was a positive force in his life, with the rapper admitting in 2019 that he’d backed down from a feud with TODAY show host Gayle King after Tate chastised him, telling Red Table Talk that ‘she raised me to respect women’.

Snoop himself celebrated his 50th birthday last week, and was recently confirmed as one of a group of hip-hop icons set to take the stage in LA at next year’s Super Bowl half-time show.

