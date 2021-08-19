Social Media Platforms Remove Fatphobic And Racist Abuse From Lizzo’s Posts

lizzobeeating/Instagram

Facebook says it has removed a number of abusive comments from Lizzo’s accounts after she called out the ‘hurtful’ attacks she’s been subjected to on social media.

The company said that fatphobic and racist comments left on the singer’s Instagram and Facebook pages were removed after they were judged to have violated the company’s policy on harassment and hate speech.

Advert 10

Last week, Lizzo posted a since-deleted video on Instagram in which she tearfully revealed that reading abusive message left on her social media profiles had left her feeling ‘so down’ at a time when she was meant to be celebrating the release of her new single, Rumors.

PA Images

‘Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,’ she told her followers. ‘It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.’

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with a Facebook spokesperson that the company has stepped in to take action against those leaving the abusive comments.

Advert 10

In her video, Lizzo specifically singled out the abuse faced by Black women, and ‘big’ Black women in particular, saying, ‘What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this for the big black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes.’

She’s since backed up her comments during an appearance on Good Morning America, saying that the targeting of Black women like herself ‘should not fly’.

PA Images

‘Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever. It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalisation the most,’ she said. ‘ I feel like if it weren’t for the internet and social media, I could’ve been erased. I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I’m still here. It’s difficult.’

Advert 10

Lizzo’s decision to draw attention to the abuse she’s received has won support from her fans and fellow musicians, with collaborator Cardi B defending the singer online, saying, ‘Body shaming…is mean and racist as f***.’