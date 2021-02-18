Somebody Just Remastered Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up In 4K 60fps And People Are Unnerved

Revideo/YouTube

For some reason, somebody has remastered Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up in silky 4K 60fps. It’s weird, unnerving… and kind of amazing.

For those who care about frame rate adjustments, this is pretty jarring to watch. The original video for the classic track was released back in 1987 – naturally, it looks a little dated, with slightly blurry visuals and a choppier 24fps feel. Not a criticism, I’d add, it’s just the way it is.

Now, modern technology has had its way courtesy of Revideo on YouTube, transforming it into a hauntingly slick, almost-overly vivid video that may as well have been filmed yesterday. Tired: 60fps gaming. Wired: 60fps Rickrolling.

Check out the new Never Gonna Give You Up below:

It’s genuinely incredible. Some believe using ‘motion-compensated frame interpolation’ – the process of generating frames to fill the gaps and give the appearance of a smoother image – is inherently wrong… others just think it’s really funny.

One user wrote in response: ‘Never Gonna Give You Up remastered in 4K 60fps using machine learning is INSANE I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS TIME WARP. You gotta see it in motion. Modern computing video technology is amazing.’

Another user wrote: ‘Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and people will never run out of new ways to Rickroll each other.’ A third commented: ‘This meme will never die. Future generations won’t be able to escape from inevitably being Rickrolled in new and unique ways.’

However, on the other side, one user wrote: ‘Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 fps 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset.’ Another joked: ‘Why is it so smooth I don’t think the government wants us to see this.’

Long live the 4K Rickroll.