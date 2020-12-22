Song Titled 'Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***' Battling For Christmas Number One PA Images/Apple Music

A song, which is crudely named Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C*** is battling it out against the likes of Mariah Carey and LadBaby for the Christmas number one.

Currently at number four on the UK iTunes chart, the 82-second-long song by The Kunts hears the comedy rock group singing ‘Boris Johnson is a f***ing c***, he’s a f***ing c***’.

The track had actually reached number two in the charts, however it has slipped back down to fourth, as well as peaking at second place on Amazon Music before slipping into third.

Boris Johnson PA Images

In October, when the track was first released, it was backed by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker on Twitter.

‘Christmas number one,’ he wrote, alongside two music notes and a link to the track on Spotify.

The comedy rock group has a number of other hits such as Donald Trump Is A F***ing C***, A Lovely W*** In A Travelodge and That’s Why I Voted Brexit.

Unsurprisingly, despite its high rankings in the chart, radio stations haven’t been able to play the track, which is essentially one big expletive.

Speaking on air on Sunday, December 20, during the Official Chart: First Look, Radio 1 hosts Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton said: ‘Now at 19, we’ve got a track about Boris Johnson that has so many bad words in it, we can’t play it on daytime Radio 1.’

The band has said it would love to get out on tour in 2021, if there are any music venues left standing following all the closures brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

Song Titled 'Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***' Battling For Christmas Number One The Kunts

In the meantime, The Kunts have got some pretty stiff competition when it comes to vying for the Christmas number one, especially given that Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You topping the official UK charts for the first time since it was released 26 years ago.

LadBaby is also battling for this third Christmas number one in a row, with his track Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which is raising money for the Trussell Trust. His previous number ones include We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) in 2018 and I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019.

Will Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C*** make it to the number one spot just in time for Christmas? To be honest, it’s unlikely, but perhaps if they named it the lockdown number one instead it might be in for a fair chance.