Sophie Turner Says She ‘Hated’ The Jonas Brothers Before Marrying One

sophie turner hates jonas brothers 1 PA Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are couple goals. They constantly post adorable pictures of each other, always big each other up online, and now reportedly have a baby Jonas on the way.

Advert

Things weren’t always smooth sailing for the couple though, as Sophie recently revealed there was a time she ‘hated’ the Jonas Brothers – including her doting husband.

Now, you’re no doubt sitting there wondering what Joe and his brothers could possibly have done to Sophie to make her hate them so much. Was it their music? Their personalities? Or was it the role they played in Busted’s demise?

As weird as it sounds, it was the latter, with the Game of Thrones actor blaming the Jonas Brothers for beloved British pop band Busted splitting up. If you were somehow living under a rock during the early noughties, or if – more likely – you’re too young to have ever heard of the band, let me explain.

Advert

Busted – made up of James Bourne, Charlie Simpson, and Matt Willis – were a pop-punk band formed in 2000 and had many hits, including but not limited to Year 3000, What I Go To School For, Crashed The Wedding and Air Hostess. Although they reached ridiculous heights of fame in the UK, with thousands of schoolgirls (i.e. me) plastering posters of their faces all over their bedroom walls, they never quite made it in the US.

So, when the Jonas Brothers covered Year 3000 for their debut album, three years after its initial release, Sophie Turner – who was also a fan girl of Busted, FYI – blamed them for the demise of her favourite band, who had already broken up at this point.

Busted PA Images

Sophie told ELLE:

My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called Year 3000. It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.

Incredible. And who knew she was such a fan of Busted?! Luckily, the hatred didn’t last long, and Joe soon slid into Sophie’s DMs to ask her out on a date – after she’d been told by mutual friends that they would get along.

Before she met up with him, Sophie admitted she thought he’d be ‘such a dick’, adding: ‘I expected him to show up with security and everything.’

Advert

She continued:

I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish.

It turns out she had nothing to worry about though and the pair immediately hit it off, with Sophie stating: ‘We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy.’

Soon, they were ‘inseparable’, with Sophie even going on tour with him. So I think it’s safe to say she doesn’t hate the Jonas Brothers anymore.

I hope so, anyway.