Soulja Boy Challenges Kanye West To Boxing Match In Savage And Explicit Twitter Rant

PA Images

Soulja Boy says that he was unceremoniously cut from Kanye West’s Donda, and he’s not taking it well.

The rapper has spent much of the past day launching an expletive-laden trolling campaign on Kanye, and it doesn’t seem like he’s got plans on stopping anytime soon.

Advert 10

PA Images

In his Twitter rant, Soulja Boy’s beef was initially focused on the fact that a verse he’d recorded for Kanye hadn’t made it onto the album, with the rapper tweeting, ‘If he didn’t like the verse he should of said that don’t text me acting like u f**k wit it then secretly take it off. What kind of s**t is that I was working on my album too I don’t got time for this s**t.’

But things soon escalated, with shots flying from all angles as the rapper continued his attack. In a series of tweets sent over the course of several hours, Soulja Boy described Kanye as a ‘Lame a** [who] thought he could be the president’, called on him to ‘apologise to Taylor’ and even went for some low blows by tweeting an old photo of himself with Kim Kardashian.

Advert 10

Soulja Boy also went as far as to offer Kanye out, tweeting, ‘I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a h**. Let’s get in the ring?’, as well as telling him, ‘I’ll knock u out.’

The rapper later told a TMZ paparazzo that the whole situation was ‘just me having some fun’, but added that he figured a fight between the two of them could be a pretty lucrative idea, saying, ‘I think we could make $100 to $200 million.’

Kanye hasn’t responded to Soulja Boy, but we’re guessing the verse wasn’t left off because he was concerned about Donda‘s runtime.

Advert 10