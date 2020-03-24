Spanish Orchestra Play Beethoven Together From Isolation In Moving Video

With people having to self-isolate across the globe, many have been left unable to undertake their usual jobs – but this Spanish orchestra managed to find a way to play together.

Advert

The Symphonic Orchestra of Castille and Leon released a video bringing together several clips of members performing Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 9 from their respective homes – and the outcome is beautiful.

The 42-person orchestra boasts an array of musicians, from violinists and flautists, to cellists and even a bassoonist.

Spanish Orchestra Team Up To Play Beethoven Together In Isolation Newsflash Media

Alejandro Climent, who has been part of the orchestra since 2014, guided the wonderful performance with his fellow musicians.

Advert

Explaining how he did it, the bassoonist said:

We musicians cannot stay at home without playing. Then I came up with the idea of trying to coordinate a recording, everyone with the tools they had at home, with a mobile phone, a recorder or a computer. We downloaded the sheet music that I edited and with a recording from the Orchestra of Castile and Leon, I introduced a clapperboard to synchronise it.

While it all sounds very complicated, the end product was definitely worth it.

Spanish Orchestra Team Up To Play Beethoven Together In Isolation Newsflash Media

Helping Alejandro out with it all was production technician Eduardo Garcia, who hopes the video will cheer people up.

He said:

The message is cheering up a lot of people, and we are paying tribute to all those who cannot go to the concerts and are isolated at home. And of course for everybody fighting against the virus.

Apparently it took them around four or five days to complete, which is impressive – personally I’d have got bored and given up.

Advert

Spanish Orchestra Team Up To Play Beethoven Together In Isolation Newsflash Media

Jordi Gimeno Marine, the orchestra’s technical director, also commented on the video, remarking on how music can always help people.

He said:

It [the video] is not perfect, but it is a small contribution from our part. Music helps in any circumstance, and in this one too.

With many people turning to music in such unprecedented times, DJ D-Nice has been streaming live music sets of him DJ-ing from his home – dubbing it ‘Club Quarantine’ – to cheer people up.

His first one took place on Saturday, March 21, where 100,000 watched, including some big names like Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Dwayne Wade, and even Michelle Obama.

D-Nice PA Images

Following his first Instagram Live video, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey tweeted to her 42.9 million followers that it was the ‘best part of 1 and 100k’ she had ever been to, and thanked the DJ for doing it.

In times like these, it’s understandable that people are going to start appreciating the smaller things in life, with music evidently being one of them.