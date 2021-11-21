unilad
Spotify Makes Major Change Following Adele’s Unique Request

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Nov 2021 10:13
Spotify Makes Major Change Following Adele’s Unique Request@adele/Instagram/Alamy

Adele’s album 30 was released this week and Spotify made a special change for the singer.

If, like the rest of us, you’ve spent the weekend listening to Adele’s new album you may have noticed this one already.

30, Adele’s highly anticipated fourth studio album arrived this Friday, November 19, and as the singer candidly puts it, it’s about ‘divorce babe’.

Adele (Alamy)Alamy

The 12 incredible tracks take listeners through a journey as the lyrics detail the fall out from her break up with husband Simon Konecki.

Adele’s 30 is raw, unapologetic and accomplished. The first song  Strangers By Nature commences with the line ‘I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart’ setting the reflective tone for the album that eulogises her marriage.

Speaking to Vogue about her latest release, the singer said:

I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.

The album then follows the singer’s first forays back into dating. This is what prompted her to request Spotify change one of its popular features.

adele/Instagramadele/Instagram
The Easy On Me singer said how her ‘only’ request to Spotify was to help her tell this story. She said ‘our art tells our story and our stories should be listened to as we intended’.

The star continued:

We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

As a result of Adele’s request, Spotify ‘removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums’, which makes a lot of sense.

And we for one have loved listening to Adele’s journey as it was intended, in order.

