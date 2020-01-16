Spotify Will Now Generate A Perfect Playlist For Your Pet

spotify launch new playlist generator for pets PA Images

Stop what you’re doing right now because Spotify is changing the music game entirely.

Why? The streaming platform has only gone and launched a new feature that promises to create the perfect playlist for your pet to listen along to.

Because, let’s face it, anyone who says they haven’t danced around like a loon listening to their favourite music with their furry friend is lying.

dog dancing Pixabay

Those dancing days are only going to become more frequent with Spotify’s new playlist generator, Spotify for Pets, which algorithmically generates a playlist based on the type of animal you have.

It also takes into account your pet’s attitude – ‘shy’ or ‘friendly’, ‘apathetic’ or ‘curious’, ‘relaxed’ or ‘energetic’ – to ensure the music really aligns with their personality traits.

You can then add your pet’s name and photo to the playlist, and Spotify will put together a range of suitable songs for them. The streaming platform will also sync the playlist with your account to ensure there’s something for everyone on there.

dog listening to music Ilmicrofono Oggiono/Flickr

Spotify announced the feature on Wednesday, January 15, noting that 71% of the pet owners they surveyed already play music for their pets.

According to their online survey of 5,000 music-streaming pet lovers in the US, UK, Australia, Italy and Spain, eight in 10 believe their animals like music – which could well be an indicator of just how successful this new venture by Spotify is going to be. Think: very.

Not only that, but their research found that 69% of pet owners sing to their pets while 57% dance with them (guilty). Also, nearly one in five pet owners named their pets after a music artist or group, with Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Ozzy Osbourne the favourites.

All you have to do to get started is head over to Spotify’s Pet Playlists website where it will present you with five pet options to choose from: a dog, cat, bird, hamster, and iguana.

Once you’ve selected your animal, you just need to tell the streaming service a little bit about your pet – to ‘help [them] pick the playlist vibe’ – before adding a photo and voilà! Spotify will sort out the rest for you.

If you follow all the steps, the playlist should now be complete, which means the only thing left for you to do is grab your pet, put the playlist on and dance the night away.