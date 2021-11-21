Steve-O Reveals His ‘Awful, Shocking’ Rap Videos And Fans Are In Tears

UMG gave me a deal to record. I had a record deal but before it came out, I was just so out-of-control with drugs and alcohol, I ended up in rehab. And that took a lot of the funny out of it. It was a lot less funny with me legitimately f*cked up. And the sh*t just f*cking sucked anyway. So, they went ahead and shelved it.

I have a lot of love for the people at UMG. The way that they handled me — because I was an absolute nightmare. I was a pile of sh*t, no fun to work with and just a big headache for everybody — and they were really cool to me.