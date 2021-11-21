Steve-O Reveals His ‘Awful, Shocking’ Rap Videos And Fans Are In Tears
Steve-O has revealed his ‘awful, shocking’ rap videos via his YouTube channel, with his past antics leaving fans in tears of laughter.
Although the 47-year-old Jackass star has previously spoken about his ‘humiliating, failed rap career’, this is the first time actual footage has come to light.
After listening to just a few short lines from tracks such as Snitchin’ Is B*tchin’, Crack Cocaine Feels So Good, Spit On My D*ck and All Eyez On Steve, it becomes abundantly clear that Steve-O made the absolute right move to pursue a career in stunts rather than hip hop.
Less than poetic lines such as ‘just kidding, I suck in bed’, and ‘I steal from my mom and my rhymes are the bomb’ have left viewers in absolute stitches.
One amused person commented:
My takeaway is that Steve-O has some great friends that were willing to put up with him at his worst. We all could use a friend like these.
Check it out below:
Another wrote: ‘Love the humility Steve-O. We’ve all had and made some seriously iffy moments in our lives. You probably beat everyone in the amount but the fact we can laugh about them today is a blessing.
‘Hell, my hair style in the mid nineties is something I hide to this day. All photos were destroyed that I am aware of.’
As reported by HipHopDX, although the vids may look like parody looking back, Steve-O had in fact landed a legitimate record deal with Universal Music Group and collaborated with a number of esteemed names in hip hop – including MC Breed, M.O.P., B-Real and Kool G Rap – for what was intended to be his debut album, Hard As A Rock.
Steve-O recalled:
UMG gave me a deal to record. I had a record deal but before it came out, I was just so out-of-control with drugs and alcohol, I ended up in rehab. And that took a lot of the funny out of it. It was a lot less funny with me legitimately f*cked up. And the sh*t just f*cking sucked anyway. So, they went ahead and shelved it.
I have a lot of love for the people at UMG. The way that they handled me — because I was an absolute nightmare. I was a pile of sh*t, no fun to work with and just a big headache for everybody — and they were really cool to me.
Steve-O has now thankfully been sober for nearly 14 years, and many fans have expressed their admiration towards him for having moved on from these difficult times, all while still being able to have a laugh at himself.
