Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Wouldn't Exist Without Her Abortion PA Images

Stevie Nicks has revealed there would probably be no Fleetwood Mac if she hadn’t had an abortion in the 1970s.

The Dreams legend has spoken candidly about the abortion she had in 1979, at the height of career, four years after joining the iconic band.

It was the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that made her reflect on her abortion and the fact she had the right to make her own decision.

Nicks has raised concerns over whether future generations of women will be given the same opportunity to choose what to do with their pregnancies, after Ginsburg’s death left a vacancy in the Supreme Court.

‘Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions,’ she told the Guardian.

The concern is that Trump’s candidate would tip the scales towards the right-wing conservatives, making it much easier for such bills to be approved at the highest level.

Stevie explained that having an abortion was so crucial to her being able to move forward in her career, which is a decision that every woman should have the right to make on her own.

‘If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac. There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly,’ she said. ‘And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs.’

Stevie went on to say that she would have had to walk away from the band, which was at the height of its success at the time.

‘And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy,’ she continued.

It was getting that abortion that allowed Nicks to fulfil her ‘world mission’.

‘And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission,’ she said.

Of course, a world without Fleetwood Mac doesn’t even bear thinking about. Kudos to Stevie for talking so honestly about something which still feels so taboo to a lot of people.