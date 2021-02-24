Stevie Wonder Announces Permanent Move To Ghana Because America Is Too Racist

PA Images

Stevie Wonder is moving his entire family to Ghana because of racial injustice in the US.

The Superstition legend has discussed a move to the West African nation previously, becoming a recurring quote in interviews over the past five decades.

The 70-year-old 25-time Grammy winner has reiterated his intentions with more urgency this time, citing the prevalent inequality and attitudes towards minorities across the US as giving him the push to migrate.

Wonder spoke to Oprah Winfrey last year about looking to move to Africa, telling the host, ‘I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.’

Oprah then asked, ‘You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?’ Wonder replied, ‘I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say… oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me. What kind of life is that?’

The musician’s Ghana ambitions can be traced back to the Detroit Free Press on March 15, 1974, ahead of his landmark Songs in the Key of Life album that produced the likes of Sir Duke and I Wish, which printed the headline, ‘Stevie Wonder Plans to Move to Africa.’

In 1994, as per the Orlando Sentinel, Wonder spoke of his love for Ghana during the Washington gathering of the International Association of African American Music. ‘There’s more of a sense of community there,’ he said.

In honour of Martin Luther King Jr. day last month, Wonder also penned an emotional letter to the late civil rights leader, addressing the need for lawmakers to tackle inequality after all these years without much in the way of progress.

He read it out in a video on his Twitter account, saying, ‘Dear Dr. King, I met you when I was 14 years of age. You were a true hero and you became an inspiration.’

Wonder continued, ‘I’ve been blessed to write songs of hope, love and motivation, many of them inspired by your life. More than any award I’ve ever received, I want you to know that I am thankful for how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward.’

He added, ‘It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick. I am sick of politicians trying to find an easy solution to a 400-year problem.’

He concluded, ‘In your spirit, I call on all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know they can physically see and begin the steps towards accountability, forgiveness and then healing.’